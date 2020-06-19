Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant of Doctor Who fame judged a Doctor Who cosplay contest on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Corden challenged fans of the series to create costumes in 24 hours using only household items. Whittaker and Tennant served as the judges on Thursday while wearing their Doctor Who outfits.

Six contestants participated in the contest including two Late Late Show staffers. Whittaker and Tennant were impressed by a Cyberman costume made by fan Jennifer using headphones, tin foil and a fan followed by a Cloister Wraith costume made by fan Katherine using cardboard, an ipad and a rug.

The Doctor Who stars ultimately chose Katherine as the winner. Corden said that there was no prize but that she could keep the costume forever.

Whittaker and Tennant also discussed Doctor Who and what it felt like to take on the iconic role of The Doctor.

"It was a big deal to me. There's a double-edged sword to that because it's wonderful and thrilling to become part of that, that thing that means so much to you. But you also don't want to break it, for your 8-year-old self it's very important that you keep it going," Tennant said about being chosen for the role as a Doctor Who fan.