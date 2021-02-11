Channel 5 is giving a glimpse of Jodie Turner-Smith as Anne Boleyn.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared a first-look photo for its series Anne Boleyn on Thursday featuring Turner-Smith, 34, as the former queen of England.

In the photo, Smith wears a black gown, headdress with veil and Boleyn's signature "B" necklace.

Boleyn was the second wife of King Henry VIII and was queen of England from 1533 to 1536. She died by beheading after being accused of treason and other charges.

Anne Boleyn is produced by Fable Pictures and Sony Pictures Television. The series is written by Eve Hedderwick Turner and will be directed by Lynsey Miller.

The three-part series is told from Boleyn's perspective as she struggles to stay alive and secure her daughter's future in the final months of her life. Paapa Essiedu, Lola Petticrew and Barry Ward star.

Anne Boleyn completed production in Yorkshire in December and will air later this year.

Turner-Smith will also star in The Witcher prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, at Netflix.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Turner-Smith is known for the film Queen & Slim. She also played Sgt. Azima Kandie on The Last Ship and Melantha Jhirl on Nightflyers.