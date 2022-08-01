Jodie Sweetin is a married woman.

The 40-year-old actress married her longtime boyfriend, Mescal Wasilewski, at an intimate wedding Saturday in California.

People said Sweetin and Wasilewski married at a private home in Malibu with Sweetin's children and her Full House castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance.

"I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me," Sweetin said. "And I couldn't be more grateful."

Sweetin confirmed news of the wedding Sunday on Instagram, writing, "So.... About last night."

The actress has two daughters, Zoie Laurel, 14, with Cody Herpin, and Beatrix Carlin, 11, with her ex-husband, Morty Coyle.

Sweetin and Wasilewski got engaged in January after four years of dating.

"I love you Mescal, for always. You're my person. I can't wait to see the life that lies ahead of us," Sweetin said at the time.

Sweetin is best known for playing Stephanie Tanner on Full House and its reboot sequel series, Fuller House.