Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood, Metta World Peace and Paulina Porizkova are among the celebrities taking part in the new adventure challenge series Beyond the Edge.

The cast will also include Lauren Alaina , Ray Lewis, Craig Morgan, Mike Singletary and Eboni K. Williams

Showtime sports announcer Mauro Ranallo hosts the program, which is slated to debut on the network Wednesday.

"For two weeks, the celebrities will see if they have the grit to withstand torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife while living in the exotic Panama jungle," said a synopsis released by CBS Friday.

"There won't be any judges or eliminations -- instead, each celebrity must rely on their inner fortitude, physical ability, and courage, and have faith in their teammates to endure in the wild. For each day they last, and every grueling adventure challenge they win with their team, the celebrities will raise more money for their charities. If a player reaches their breaking point, they can ring a bell to signal that they are ready to go home. At the end of the 14 days, the top two earners will go head to head in one final adventure, to see who can become the Beyond the Edge champion and take home the most money for their charity."