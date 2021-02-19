Jodie Foster expressed her joy at getting a shoutout from NFL star Aaron Rodgers and discussed her new film The Mauritanian while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Foster is a big fan of Rodgers' team the Green Bay Packers and was shocked to hear him mention her name while accepting the NFL's Most Valuable Player award. Rodgers said that Foster was a part of his off the field team.

"You see he said 'My team,' even though he said off the field. That makes me a Green Bay Packer, Foster said on Thursday before explaining that she doesn't know Rodgers.

"He just knows I'm his biggest fan," she continued.

Foster is nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture at the Golden Globes for her portrayal of real-life lawyer Nancy Hollander in The Mauritanian.

Foster stars in the film with Rodgers' fiancee Shailene Woodley and said she would mention Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers if she wins the Golden Globe.

The Mauritanian, which also stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Tahar Rahim, shows how Muslim men were arrested and detained at Guantanamo Bay without ever being charged, following 9/11. Foster's Hollander tries to help free Rahim's Mohamedou Ould Slahi.

"I think she was happy with her portrayal, but I did warn her that I was going to be a lot meaner than she was. Because she's actually a lovely person," Foster said about portraying Hollander.