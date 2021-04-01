Magnolia Network announced Thursday it has renewed Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines for two more seasons. The current second season of Gaines' cooking show will premiere April 9 on the discovery+ streaming service.

Fixer Upper creators Chip and Joanna Gaines are launching the Magnolia Network on July 15. Magnolia content will be available on discovery+ until they launch the MAGNOLIA app at a later date.

Magnolia Table stars Joanna Gaines sharing her recipes from her own kitchen. Season 2 episodes premiere every Friday on discovery+ starting April 9.

Season 2 of Magnolia Table includes recipes like kale and bacon hash browns, Dutch oven lasagna and beef tenderloin. Gaines also explores Mexican and Korean cooking in Season 2.

Season 3 of Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines premieres July 15 with the launch of the network. Discovery+ is hosting a preview of Magnolia Network on April 10.

April 10 will feature two episodes of Magnolia Table covering brunch and comfort food. The first episodes of Zoe Bakes, with pastry chef Zoe Francois, and Ranch to Table, with cattle rancher Elizabeth Poett, will also be available on April 10.