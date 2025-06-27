"I didn't get a chance to meet Mel, but I do have to say he's a good looking guy. I think he's going to do great!" Mel told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"He's got some rizz, and I think you need somebody with that. I learned that word last year... but he's got confidence, and I think he'll do a good job."
Chock acknowledged how "social media has been kind of beating him up" but they "beat everybody up."
Chock therefore announced, "Mel, if you want some advice, call me! But no, I think he's going to do great."
Mel is probably hoping to leave The Golden Bachelor with a lifelong partner, following in Joan's footsteps.
Joan and Chock got engaged on The Golden Bachelorette finale, which aired in November 2024 on ABC.
Although the pair made a serious commitment to each other, they decided to continue living in their respective states in order to be close to their children and grandkids.
Since Joan lives in Maryland and Chock is still working in Kansas, the couple thought New York would be a great place for them to occasionally meet up and have romantic adventures together.
Joan and Chock are therefore still searching for the perfect apartment in the Big Apple.
As far as wedding planning goes, Chock said in May that he and Joan won't be tying the knot in 2025, although they had initially eyed a 2025 wedding.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Her son [Nick]'s getting married in the summer, and then another [son of Joan, Luke] is probably going to get engaged, so we're like, 'Let's just put [a wedding] on hold for now,'" Chock told Parade.
(Joan welcomed four kids with her late husband John Vassos, who passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer in 2021).
Chock added that Joan doesn't want to "compete" with her kids' nuptials and their "crazy" schedule is booked through October.
But Joan previously told Parade that she's very confident her romance with Chock will last forever.
"I fall more and more in love with him every day," she gushed earlier this year.
"He has a great sense of humor. He's an easy person to be around. He's funny. My kids adore him. My grandson, [the] last time Chock was leaving, he said, 'I don't want that guy to go.' He requires nothing."
The Golden Bachelorette star therefore concluded, "So you might not need to spend every waking moment together or you might not need to live in the same city, and that's how we feel right now about it."
During a January episode of the "Two Jersey Js" podcast, Joan said, "I think that we all kind of maybe learned a lesson from Gerry and Theresa that maybe that was too quick and they probably don't want to make that mistake again."
"I certainly am not in any rush to get married. I am actually really happy right now, just not having anything to do," she added.