The Woody Guthrie Center has announced it is bestowing its 2020 Woody Guthrie Prize on folk singer-songwriter Joan Baez.

"We are proud to announce @joancbaez as the recipient of the 2020 Woody Guthrie Prize honoring her groundbreaking career and impact on humanitarian causes.The award will be presented to Baez during our segment of this year's virtual edition of the @FolkPhilly on August 16," the center tweeted Tuesday.

Named for another folk music icon and activist, The Woody Guthrie Prize was established in 2014 and honors both artistic achievement and humanitarian work.

Center Director Deana McCloud said in a press release Baez "has consistently been on the front lines in the fight for social justice, peace, and equality."

Past recipients of the prize include John Mellencamp, Kris Kristofferson, Mavis Staples, Pete Seeger and Chuck D.

Guthrie died in 1967 from complications of Huntington's disease. He was 55.

Baez -- a 79-year-old New York native -- was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. She released her 25th studio album Whistle Down the Wind in 2018.