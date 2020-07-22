"We are proud to announce @joancbaez as the recipient of the 2020 Woody Guthrie Prize honoring her groundbreaking career and impact on humanitarian causes.The award will be presented to Baez during our segment of this year's virtual edition of the @FolkPhilly on August 16," the center tweeted Tuesday.
Named for another folk music icon and activist, The Woody Guthrie Prize was established in 2014 and honors both artistic achievement and humanitarian work.
Center Director Deana McCloud said in a press release Baez "has consistently been on the front lines in the fight for social justice, peace, and equality."
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.