J.K. Rowling is launching Harry Potter at Home, an online hub featuring Harry Potter content, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Harry Potter author teamed up with publishers Bloomsbury and Scholastic to create a free online collection of craft videos, articles, quizzes, puzzles and more, to help entertain people as they stay home due to public health concerns about coronavirus.

Harry Potter at Home will help "bring the magic of the wizarding world into your home at this difficult time -- as well as keep you all occupied for hours on end." The hub is meant to inspire people to read for pleasure and provide a fun place for Harry Potter fans.

Rowling confirmed the news in a tweet Wednesday.

"Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we're on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I'm delighted to launch harrypotterathome.com," she wrote.

Rowling previously announced a special, open license for teachers to read the seven Harry Potter books aloud to their students in online videos.

In addition, Rowling is giving free access to the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, on Audible Stories without a subscription.

The Harry Potter books were published between 1997 and 2007, and were adapted into a series of eight films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Watson reunited with Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matthew Lewis in London in December.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!