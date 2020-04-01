Adult Swim offers twisted takes on classic Brothers Grimm fairy tales in the first trailer for upcoming animated series, JJ Villard's Fairy Tales.

Rapunzel uses her hair in violent ways while Little Red Riding Hood steals a helicopter. The Seven Dwarfs, after meeting Snow White, threaten to kill her using axes.

"The charm and cuteness of the original stories remain, but now they've been updated and packaged into a ball of raw, visceral, gross weirdness," reads the synopsis.

The series hails from Emmy-winning animator Villard (King Star King) and is produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

Linda Blair, Warwick Davis, Robert Englund, Corey Feldman, Alan Oppenheimer, Jennifer Tilly and Villard provide voice work.

JJ Villard's Fairy Tales will premiere on May 10 at 12:15 a.m. EDT.

Adult Swim also announced on Wednesday that the second half of Ricky and Morty Season 4 will begin on May 3.