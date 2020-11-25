Jinger Duggar is a mom of two.

The 26-year-old television personality welcomed her second child, daughter Evangeline Jo, with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

Duggar shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with her baby girl.

"Evangline Jo Vuolo has arrived! We are so thankful to God for this precious little angel!" she captioned the post.

Duggar and Vuolo told TLCme that Duggar gave birth Sunday.

"We've got good news! Our baby girl, Evangeline Jo, arrived quickly and safely on Sunday night," Vuolo said. "Jinger is recovering very well, enjoying finally being able to hold her little angel."

Duggar and Vuolo married in November 2016 and have a 2-year-old daughter, Felicity Nicole.

"Evangeline means 'good news' and Jo is after Jeremy's middle name, Joseph," Duggar said. "As for Felicity, she is in love with her little sister but has no idea how much sharing is in her future. We are so grateful to God for this beautiful gift!"

Duggar and Vuolo announced in May that they were expecting their second child. Duggar, who has 18 siblings, reflected on the special bond she shares with her own sisters.

"The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day. After all these years, they're still my best friends! I'm glad God's giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy," Duggar said on Instagram.

"As for me and Jeremy, we'll definitely have our hands full! But there's nothing else we'd rather carry," she added.

Duggar and her family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting and now star on Counting On. Her brother Justin Duggar got engaged to Claire Spivey last week after a short courtship.