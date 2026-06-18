Guillermo's casting was unveiled during the Wednesday, June 17 episode ofJimmy Kimmel Live!.
"I have a major announcement to make," Jimmy began.
"I have been authorized -- deputized, even -- by the Walt Disney company and our television network, ABC, to reveal the name of a major celebrity contestant who will be competing on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars."
Jimmy added, "This person is someone you know, someone you love, and someone we know quite well."
Jimmy proceeded to ask Guillermo if he knew whom he was talking about.
"No, but I cannot wait to find out!" Guillermo responded.
"Okay," Jimmy noted. "The star who will be dancing -- who will be competing for the coveted mirrorball trophy on Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars is our very own Guillermo!"
Guillermo then walked out onstage in a neon shirt with multi-colored ruffles, showing off his salsa moves.
"That's right! This September, Guillermo will become the first-ever parking lot security guard to dance with the stars!" Jimmy revealed.
Guillermo shared how he's "excited" and "very happy" to be a part of the popular reality show. He also insisted that he's definitely up for the challenge.
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"Don't lose a single, adorable pound, okay? Do you promise?" Jimmy playfully asked his friend.
"I promise!" Guillermo replied. "If I lose five pounds, I'm going to gain 10 pounds back right away!"
The comedian is known as Jimmy's right-hand man.
Jimmy's talk show often features Guillermo helping to deliver jokes and joining Jimmy on road trips. Guillermo also assisted Jimmy when he hosted the Oscars.
Guillermo is the fourth celebrity who has been revealed to be a contestant on Dancing with the Stars' 35th season.
Guillermo joins the following previously announced DWTS 35 celebrities: Jackson Olson, a Savannah Bananas player and content creator; Maura Higgins, who starred on Love Island UK and finished The Traitors' fourth season as the runner-up; and Summer House star Ciara Miller, who also competed on The Traitors' third season.
The names of additional celebrity participants are expected to leak out in the coming weeks.
But the full cast of celebrities and professional dancers competing on the next season ofDancing with the Starswon't be announced until Wednesday, September 2 on Good Morning America.
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Dancing with the Stars' 34th season brought in 72 million votes during the finale and nearly half a billion votes throughout the entire season last year, according to People.
Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin won Season 34 with his pro partner Witney Carson in November.