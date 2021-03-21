A parody of the classic welcome video shown to encourage moviegoers to visit the snack bars at cinemas was shared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Twitter feed Sunday.

The comedic clip was released as many theaters are reopening after nearly a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Welcome back to the movies!" the animated video was captioned.

It featured popcorn boxes, candies and soda cups dancing through a theater, singing: "Don't cough on anybody. Don't cough on anybody. If you cough on my body, security will beat your ass.

"Enjoy our treats galore, from six feet away or more. The chocolate bars and the candy have been dunked in fresh hand sani, so don't cough on anybody or say goodbye to AMC."

At the end of the video, Kimmel is seen on the set of his show, joking, "That's nice -- eating Raisinets with tongs."