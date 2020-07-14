Jimmy Fallon returned to NBC's studios at Rockefeller Center in New York City to host The Tonight Show for the first time since March.

Fallon, along with the other late night hosts, have been filming episodes from their home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fallon returned to the Tonight Show studio on Monday. The comedian was filmed walking to the building while wearing a mask and was given a temperature check before he entered into an elevator.

There was no live audience present and guests will still speak with Fallon virtually. Fallon, who was joined by members of The Roots and a limited amount of crew members, noted that everyone is standing six feet apart and that everyone in the studio has tested negative for COVID-19.

"I don't know if anyone else feels this way, but normalcy, any type of normalcy feels great. So hopefully we can put a smile on your face for an hour every night and let you sit back and relax while we try to bring you just a little bit of normal," Fallon told viewers.

Fallon also performed a remixed version of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," titled "It's Beginning to Look a Bit Like Normal." The segment featured a guest appearance by Tracy Morgan , who appeared virtually from his home and couldn't be understood due to a stuttering video feed.

Charlize Theron was Fallon's guest and discussed her new Netflix film The Old Guard along with how she spoke to her daughters about the death of George Floyd and the ensuring protests.

Little Big Town was the musical guest and performed their song "Wine, Beer, Whiskey."

