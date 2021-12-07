Jimmy Fallon teams up with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion on the new song "It Was a... (Masked Christmas)."

The Tonight Show host shared a music video for the holiday song during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

"This is the best present I'm going to receive all year!! Thank you to my besties @arianagrande and @theestallion," Fallon wrote on Instagram.

The "Masked Christmas" video shows Fallon, Grande and Megan Thee Stallion celebrate the holidays amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the lyrics, the trio encourage people to get their vaccine boosters.

"It was a masked Christmas / We stayed in the house (We stayed in the house) / we covered our nose / And covered our mouth (And covered our mouth) / But it's Christmas time / We'll be in line for a booster (For a booster)," they sing.