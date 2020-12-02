Jimmy Fallon released a parody of Taylor Swift's Folklore film on The Tonight Show that featured the late night host creating an album titled Fallonlore.

Fallon, during the sketch on Tuesday, recruited Questlove and Black Thought of The Roots to help record the album.

The video was presented in the same fashion as Swift's Folklore film, with Fallon and The Roots discussing the album's songs around a campfire before performing the tracks inside of a studio.

Fallon created comedic songs such as "Peed My Pants in an Applebee's," "Song About Milk," "Sourdough Heart" and "Fuzzy Wuzzy" featuring Chris Martin of Coldplay.

"There's almond and soy/ Skim and two percent/ Coconut and rice/ Cashew, oat and hemp/ But I want you darlin' deep in my soul/ You're the only milk that makes me, whole," Fallon sings on "Song About Milk."

The sketch ends with The Roots leaving Fallon behind after no streaming services wanted to pick up Fallonlore.

Swift's Folklore film premiered on Disney+ in November.