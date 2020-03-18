Late night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Conan O'Brien have been entertaining fans from their homes amid the COVID-19 virus.

Fallon presented a Tonight Show: At Home Edition on Tuesday where the comedian was filmed by his wife Nancy Juvonen

Fallon presented a monologue and showcased how he was celebrating St. Patrick's Day indoors with Guinness beer and soda bread.

"I'm doing the show from my house in New York and this is how crazy New York traffic is. I'm doing the show from living room, and I was still 20 minutes late getting in," Fallon joked.

Fallon also said that he will be using the homemade videos to highlight a different charity that fans can donate to. He presented Feeding America which runs a nationwide network of 200 food banks.

Kimmel also gave a monologue from his office, stating that he was hiding from his kids. He discussed life in quarantine, Tom Brady leaving the Patriots and how he was celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

Kimmel said he will be shooting a mini monologue everyday until he can return and also highlighted charity No Kid Hungry.

"My blood type right now is Disney positive or Disney+ whatever they call it. We've watched Frozen 2 more times than the animators who drew it have watched Frozen 2," Kimmel joked.

Colbert hosted his second at home version of The Late Show on Tuesday by talking to viewers while sitting near a fire pit in his backyard.

Colbert delivered a monologue which covered current topics and spoke with his band leader Jon Batiste. The duo performed a rendition of "Danny Boy" in honor of St. Patrick's Day that featured lyrics relating to COIVD-19 and having to stay in quarantine.

O'Brien, for St. Patrick's Day, uploaded a video of himself singing "Danny Boy" while washing his hands with bottles of Guinness and Jameson along with Lucky Charms.