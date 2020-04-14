Jimmy Fallon, Halsey and other public figures are set to give speeches for graduating students on upcoming iHeartMedia podcast, Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020.

The podcast will be released on May 15, ahead of National Graduation Day on May 17.

The speeches are produced specifically for the podcast and will also be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations across the country.

Commencement is dedicated to the graduating classes of 2020 who are not allowed to attend any commencement celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hillary Clinton, Eli Manning, Chelsea Handler, John Legend, Kesha, DJ Khaled, Khalid, Pitbull, Tim McGraw, Ryan Seacrest, Enrique Santos, Angie Martinez, Bobby Bones, Jake Brenna, Angela Yee, Woody, Bobbie Brown, Stephanie Ruhle, Sienna Miller, Guy Raz, Sylvia Rhone,

Mellody Hobson, General Stan McChrystal, David Solomon, Abby Wambach, David Chang, Katie Couric , Mike Krzyzewski and Dr. Oz and will also be featured on the podcast.

"High school and college seniors are always in need of inspiration, reassurance and life advice as they head into the next chapter of their lives, and that is especially true this year," president of the iHeartPodcast Network Conal Byrne said in a statement.

"Speeches for the Class of 2020 brings together some of the most experienced and inspiring people in the country today to celebrate the resilience, strength and accomplishments of this year's graduates. These are the speakers our graduates would have had at their real-world ceremonies if not for current circumstances, and we couldn't be more excited to bring them together through this podcast," Byrne continued.