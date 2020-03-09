Rock band Jimmy Eat World is going on tour in 2020.

The group shared plans Monday on Instagram for Criminal Energy, a new North American tour featuring The Front Bottoms, Turnover and The Joyce Manor Band.

"As promised, we have news for you today! Excited to announce the Criminal Energy Tour with @TheFrontBottoms!!" the post reads.

The tour begins Aug. 6 in Atlanta, Ga., and ends Sept. 5 in Phoenix, Ariz. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The Criminal Energy tour is named after Jimmy Eat World's single of the same name. The song appears on the band's 10th studio album, Surviving, released in October. The album also features the singles "All the Way (Stay)," "Love Never" and "555."

Earlier this month, Jimmy Eat World canceled its tour of Asia amid concerns about coronavirus.

Here's the full list of dates for the Criminal Energy tour:

Aug. 6 - Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy

Aug. 7 - Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug. 9 - Baltimore, Md., at MECU Pavilion

Aug. 11 - New York, N.Y., at The Rooftop at Pier 17

Aug. 14 - Asbury Park, N.J., at Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 15 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met Philadelphia

Aug. 16 - Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilon

Aug. 18 - Toronto, Ontario, at REBEL

Aug. 20 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 21 - Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore Detroit

Aug. 22 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at PNC Pavilion

Aug. 26 - Minneapolis, Minn., at Armory

Aug. 27 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at The Rave/Eagles Club

Aug. 28 - Chicago, Ill., at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Aug. 29 - Kansas City, Mo., at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Aug. 31 - Denver, Colo., at Fillmore Auditorium

Sept. 1 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex

Sept. 4 - San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Sept. 5 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre