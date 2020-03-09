Jimmy Eat World to launch 'Criminal Energy' tour in August
UPI News Service, 03/09/2020
Rock band Jimmy Eat World is going on tour in 2020.
The group shared plans Monday on Instagram for Criminal Energy, a new North American tour featuring The Front Bottoms, Turnover and The Joyce Manor Band.
"As promised, we have news for you today! Excited to announce the Criminal Energy Tour with @TheFrontBottoms!!" the post reads.
The tour begins Aug. 6 in Atlanta, Ga., and ends Sept. 5 in Phoenix, Ariz. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The Criminal Energy tour is named after Jimmy Eat World's single of the same name. The song appears on the band's 10th studio album, Surviving, released in October. The album also features the singles "All the Way (Stay)," "Love Never" and "555."
Earlier this month, Jimmy Eat World canceled its tour of Asia amid concerns about coronavirus.
Here's the full list of dates for the Criminal Energy tour:
Aug. 6 - Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy
Aug. 7 - Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 8 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater
Aug. 9 - Baltimore, Md., at MECU Pavilion
Aug. 11 - New York, N.Y., at The Rooftop at Pier 17
Aug. 14 - Asbury Park, N.J., at Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 15 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met Philadelphia
Aug. 16 - Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilon
Aug. 18 - Toronto, Ontario, at REBEL
Aug. 20 - Indianapolis, Ind., at Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 21 - Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore Detroit
Aug. 22 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at PNC Pavilion
Aug. 26 - Minneapolis, Minn., at Armory
Aug. 27 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at The Rave/Eagles Club
Aug. 28 - Chicago, Ill., at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Aug. 29 - Kansas City, Mo., at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Aug. 31 - Denver, Colo., at Fillmore Auditorium
Sept. 1 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex
Sept. 4 - San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Sept. 5 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre
