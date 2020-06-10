Singer and musician Jimmy Buffett will make his Grand Ole Opry debut this month.

The Grand Ole Opry said Tuesday that Buffett, 73, will perform live June 27 during the 4,930th broadcast of the Saturday Night Grand Ole Opry Show.

Buffett will perform alongside Opry member Brad Paisley and longtime collaborator Mac McAnally. The audience-free show will air on Circle social channels and Circle All Access.

"Join us on June 27th as @jimmybuffett steps into the Circle for his Opry debut alongside Opry member @bradpaisley and @macmcanally," the Opry said on Instagram.

Buffett released Life on the Flipside, his first studio album in seven years, in May.

The Grand Ole Opry is the longest-running radio show in history. The Opry house in Nashville, Tenn., has been hosting performers with minimal technical and operations staff and no audience during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"It's been an incredible challenge," Opry VP Dan Rogers told Forbes in April. "Our talent director didn't realize I'd be quoting her, but she defined it perfectly when she said these are the simplest shows we've ever done and yet, simultaneously the most complicated show's we've ever done."

"The most artists and musicians we've had on stage at any one time has been six, with the smallest number at two," he said. "But it's still, as you can imagine, incredibly complex to make sure everyone arrives safely, is safe throughout the entire evening, and makes their way back home safely."