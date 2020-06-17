Jimmy Buffett says he plans to collaborate with Kygo again in the future.

The 73-year-old singer-songwriter discussed Kygo during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after joining the 28-year-old Norwegian DJ for a live stream in May.

Buffett and Kygo first performed together during Hangout Music Festival in 2019 and reunited May 29 during Kygo's Golden Hour Festival stream for charity.

On WWHL, Buffett said he and Kygo plan to collaborate once restrictions lift from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"He did a charity show ... about a week ago. I did a couple of songs with him on that and did a couple interviews," Buffett said.

"He's in Norway, so we're kind of working on some things. Everyone's waiting to go back to work," he added.

Buffett said he and Kygo planned to surprise fans at a music festival in September that was canceled due to the health crisis.

In addition, Buffett recalled how he once performed with the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia.

"We met because he was spending time in Palm Beach later in his life," the singer said of Garcia.

"We always wanted to play together and see Dead Heads and Parrot Heads come together," he added, referencing their fans. "We figured they had more in common than a lot of other people thought."

Buffett will make his Grand Ole Opry debut June 27 in Nashville, Tenn. He will perform alongside Brad Paisley and Mac McAnally.