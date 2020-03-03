FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
"SO THRILLED FOR YOU MY DARLING FRIENDS!!" Gifford said.
Allen shared a post earlier in the day that celebrated "Make Me Want To" reaching No. 1. The song appears on his debut studio album, Mercury Lane, released in 2018.
"When I wrote this song with @jennifer_denmark @paul_sikes July 2017 something felt special. Today we celebrate this song reaching #1 on Country Radio. Thanks to country radio, my radio team, label, management, band, agency and everyone else for fighting for this song," Allen wrote.
Allen is also known for the singles "Best Shot" and "This is Us" featuring Noah Cyrus.
