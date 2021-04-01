Jimmi Simpson, Da'Vine Joy Randolph lead 'Ultra City' voice cast
UPI News Service, 04/01/2021
AMC announced the initial voice cast for their upcoming animated series Ultra City Smiths. The show will use stop-motion animation from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, who also produce Robot Chicken and Crossing Swords.
Westworld and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Jimmi Simpson and Dolemite Is My Name star Da'Vine Joy Randolph will play baby doll Detectives David Mills and Gail Johnson, respectively. Mills and Johnson investigate the disappearance of Carpenter K Smith, voiced by Robocop villain and That '70s Show dad Kurtwood Smith, in a city of baby dolls.
