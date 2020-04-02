Former MLB baseball player Jim Edmonds and actress Ali Wentworth have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Edmonds, 49, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King Edmonds, shared his diagnosis in a series of Instagram Stories videos Wednesday.

"I appreciate everyone who has said well wishes and wished me the best," Edmonds said. "I did test positive for pneumonia and I did get a test back positive for the virus."

Edmonds said he is now "completely symptom-free" and "doing really well." He said he self-quarantined after developing systems, and that his family appears healthy, although one of his daughters is awaiting test results.

Actress Ali Wentworth, 55, the wife of ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, also tested positive for COVID-19, as she shared in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"I've never been sicker," Wentworth captioned a photo of herself in bed. "High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I'm quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome."

Wentworth played Stacy Cole on the Pop TV series Nightcap and was a writer on the Starz show Head Case.

In addition, Broadway actor Nick Cordero is hospitalized in the ICU after falling ill. Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, said Wednesday on Instagram that Cordero was initially diagnosed with pneumonia and is awaiting his COVID-19 rest results.

"My sweet husband needs your prayers please. Nick has been sick for awhile with what we were told last week was pneumonia. Unfortunately we think he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to hear if this is in fact COVID. He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen.

"We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is in the best care ... Elvis and I are feeling completely fine," she added, referencing her 9-month-old son with Cordero.

Several stars have died of complications from COVID-19, including singer Adam Schlesinger, actors Andrew Jack and Mark Blum, and comedian Ken Shimura. Other celebrities were diagnosed with coronavirus but are now recovering, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Daniel Dae Kim and Andy Cohen.