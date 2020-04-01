Jim DiBattista, a 47-year-old youth football coach from Philadelphia, was crowned the winner of Season 18 of The Biggest Loser on Tuesday night.

DiBattista lost 144 pounds and weighed in at 241 during the finale.

"That final moment on stage -- when I knew I was The Biggest Loser winner -- I looked over at my wife, my three sons and my trainer, Erica [Lugo,] and I had a feeling of accomplishment that I had never felt before in my life. I am so proud that I was able to get it done for ALL of them; they sacrificed so much for me," DiBattista said after he was rewarded with a $100,000 grand prize.

Fitness trainer Bob Harper hosted the show for USA Network.

The first 17 seasons of the healthy lifestyle competition series aired on NBC. The Season 17 finale was broadcast in 2016.