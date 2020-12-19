Comedian Jim Carrey has announced he will no longer play President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carrey played Biden in several episodes this season when the former U.S. senator and vice president was campaigning for the presidency.

Now that Biden is president-elect and expected to be inaugurated next month, Carrey has bowed out of future impressions of him.

"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President ... comedy's highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that (expletive.) But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!" Carrey tweeted Saturday.

Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney, Jason Sudeikis and Kevin Nealon have also played Biden on SNL.

No replacement for Carrey has been announced. A new episode of the sketch-comedy show airs this weekend.