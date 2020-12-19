Comedian Jim Carrey has announced he will no longer play President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live.
ADVERTISEMENT
Carrey played Biden in several episodes this season when the former U.S. senator and vice president was campaigning for the presidency.
Now that Biden is president-elect and expected to be inaugurated next month, Carrey has bowed out of future impressions of him.
"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President ... comedy's highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that (expletive.) But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!" Carrey tweeted Saturday.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.