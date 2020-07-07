Jim Carrey appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to discuss his newly released book that he co-wrote with Dana Vachon titled Memoirs and Misinformation.

The book is semi-autobiographical with Carrey stating that he didn't want to just recount his life and wanted to infuse the project with invention.

"It is all allegory. The Jim Carrey in the book is not only representative of me, it represents the false beliefs people have about fame. It represents the relationship between celebrity and tyranny, which is really not that far away from each other," Carrey said.

"The book really delves into our fear of erasure, our obsession with relevance, and the peace that lies beyond personality. Beyond invention, beyond the scaffolding we build around our fears and desires," the actor continued.

Memoirs and Misinformation features references to Tom Hanks, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kelsey Grammer, Nicolas Cage, Kanye West and more.

"I've sent books to everybody, I've sent letters to pretty much everybody. I hope they take it in the spirit it was written which was really fun and levity and to a higher purpose. It's a book about persona so I had to use some personas," Carrey said.