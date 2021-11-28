Celebrity fitness instructor and TV personality Jillian Michaels announced her engagement to fashion designer DeShanna Marie Minuto on Instagram Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"1153 days ... here's to thousands more. She said 'yes,'" Michaels, 47, captioned a photo of her cuddling her fiancee, who is holding up a hand adorned with a large, emerald-cut diamond ring.

People.com said Minuto, 36, accepted Michaels' proposal Saturday after they had been dating for about three years.

Michaels is best known as a trainer who appeared on several seasons of The Biggest Loser between 2004 and 2014.