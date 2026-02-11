But Jill will no longer appear on the 10-episode series, which is expected to start filming this spring in Palm Beach, FL, after she posted a shocking rant about Bad Bunny's performance on Instagram that has since been deleted.
The show's production company, Blink49 Studios, issued the following statement on February 10 via Instagram: "In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in The Golden Life. We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values."
Jill, an OG cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City, uploaded a video on Super Bowl Sunday in which she bashed Bad Bunny's showcase as "the worst halftime show ever."
Although Jill quickly deleted her video and turned off the comments on her grid posts, the footage was captured by content creator Gibson Johns.
"We all agree -- it was the worst halftime show ever. It's 250 years that we're celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don't think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish," Jill vented.
Jill also said it was "totally inappropriate" for Bad Bunny to have repeatedly grabbed his crotch while singing.
"You've got all these young kids watching the Super Bowl, and he doesn't have to be grabbing himself every five seconds. Is he so insecure?" Jill continued.
"Seriously, I don't understand -- I don't speak Spanish. I would've liked to have known the words he was saying. To me, it looked like a political statement, because there were literally no white people in the entire thing."
Jill made a sweeping hand gesture to get her point across.
"I think it was a political statement, and I'm not taking a side one way or the other," Jill said.
"I just do [believe that]. I think it was an ICE thing. And I just think that the NFL sold out and it's very sad... shame! Shame!"
"Lady Gaga got a facelift and I didn't recognize her! We all couldn't agree who it was, so that was kind of fun in the middle of halftime," Jill stated.
"At least it gave me something to do, because it was so hard to watch."
Bad Bunny delivered two clear messages during his performance.
The singer had a screen behind him that displayed, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love," and at the end of his performance, the Grammy winner held out a football that read, "Together, We Are America."
Many women in The Real Housewives franchise were taken aback by Jill's video and expressed disappointment in her comments on social media.
The Real Housewives of Dubai star Chanel Ayan tweeted, "I had to unfollow disgusting," along with a vomit emoji.
And The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs wrote, "I'm horrified, disgusted and disappointed, but that's my feeling everyday. BUT elated by the NFL and Bad Bunny's beautiful representation of America."
Taylor had also protested Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance by reportedly writing on Instagram, "Were you entertained? I'm embarrassed for the NFL and Apple for the Super Bowl half time show totally in Spanish with a Cuban Flag!!"
Andy -- who recently said he was "happy" for the Housewives' new move to E! -- quipped on his radio show, "Call E!"
Even Zarin Fabrics, the fabrics retailer formerly owned by Jill's late husband Bobby Zarin, took a stance and distanced itself from the reality TV star.
The fabric company's Instagram account posted a photo of Jill's face with a big red "X" across it.
"Zarin Fabrics stands firmly against racism, discrimination, and rhetoric that seeks to exclude or diminish people based on identity, culture, or background," the account wrote.
Zarin Fabrics also condemned language that undermines "creativity, collaboration, and respect for the diverse communities that shape art, culture, and expression."
