Jill Duggar is giving a glimpse of her newborn son Freddy.

The 31-year-old television personality shared a photo and new details about her baby boy, Frederick Michael, in a post Thursday on Instagram.

Duggar welcomed Freddy with her husband, Derick Dillard, on July 7.

In her post, Duggar said Frederick means "peaceful ruler," while Michael means "gift from God."

"The name Frederick also holds special meaning for us since it's Derick's name with 'Fre' added to the front, to make 'Fre-derick,'" Duggar wrote. "Similarly, Derick's name is a variation of his late dad's name, Rick, that his parents created by adding 'de' to the front of Rick to spell, 'de'-'rick,' literally meaning son 'of' (de) Rick."

"We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick's and his dad's name, by just adding 'Fre' to the beginning of Derick's name," she said.

Duggar was due to give birth later in July but had her planned C-section "a bit before originally planned."

"Both mom and baby are healthy and we are all happy to be home together!" she said.

Duggar and Dillard married in June 2014 and have two other sons, Israel, 7, and Samuel, 5. The couple announced in February that they were expecting their third child after experiencing a miscarriage in 2021.

Duggar and her family came to fame on the TLC reality series 19 Kids & Counting and later starred on Counting On. Duggar is the fourth of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children.