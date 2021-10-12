Jill Duggar is mourning the loss of her unborn third child.

The 30-year-old television personality experienced a pregnancy loss while expecting her third child with her husband, Derick Dillard.

Duggar shared news of her miscarriage Monday on Instagram.

"We recently found out we were expecting our third baby. We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying," she captioned the post.

In a blog post, Duggar said it was early to know the baby's sex but that she and Dillard picked a name that "encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard."

"One meaning for River is 'tranquil'... and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature," Duggar wrote.

"And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time," she added.

Duggar and Dillard married in June 2014 and have two sons, Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4.

Duggar is the fourth of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children. She and her family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting and later starred on Counting On.