Jill Duggar is a mom of three.

The 31-year-old television personality welcomed her third child, son Frederick "Freddy" Michael, with her husband, Derick Dillard, on July 7.

Duggar shared the news Monday in a post on her website.

"Frederick means 'Peaceful Ruler' and Michael means 'Gift from God,'" the star wrote.

"The name Frederick also holds special meaning for us since it's Derick's name with 'Fre' added to the front, to make 'Fre-derick,'" she added. "Similarly, Derick's name is a variation of his late dad's name, Rick, that his parents created by adding 'de' to the front of Rick."

Duggar said she gave birth via a planned C-section that had to be moved up due to Frederick coming early.

"Both Jill and Frederick are healthy and are enjoying bonding while we look forward to bringing him home from the hospital soon!"

Duggar and Dillard married in June 2014 and have two other sons, Israel, 7, and Samuel, 5. The couple announced in February that they were expecting their third child after experiencing a miscarriage in 2021.

Duggar and her family came to fame on the TLC reality series 19 Kids & Counting and later starred on Counting On. Duggar is the fourth of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children.