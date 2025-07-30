"I was going to self-eliminate during the [July 14th episode's] Rose Ceremony. That was my plan. I was just going to go home and self-eliminate. I was going to interrupt it and say, 'Hey guys, I'm going to go,'" Jill admitted during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"But then Jonathon said that thing to me before the Rose Ceremony, which gave me a little bit of hope."
Prior to the Rose Ceremony that aired on Bachelor in Paradise's July 14 episode in which the men had the power, Jonathon had suggested to Jill that he was torn about whom to give his rose to.
Jonathon had told Jill that their fun date in Costa Rica was making his decision between her and his love interest at the time, Alexe Godin, more difficult to make.
"He said, 'You're making my decision harder,' and that whole thing. So I was going off the information that I was given, that there was something about our conversation and our connection that was making his decision harder," Jill recalled.
"How else was I supposed to interpret that?"
Once Jill heard that, she apparently decided to "roll the dice" and "see what happens" at the Rose Ceremony.
"But I guess that's not what he meant," Jill noted, referring to how Jonathon recently said in interviews a part of him wanted to save Jill since they were friends and she's a good person.
Jill claimed Jonathon had also sent her mixed signals by kissing her during their game of Twister.
According to Jill, Jonathon had been instructed to kiss her on any body part and he chose her lips.
Jill told Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile on their podcast that Jonathon confused her because friends don't kiss each other on the lips.
Jill also said she and Jonathon had a "good banter" that made her feel like they were vibing romantically.
"We were riding the line between flirty and friendly... And we were getting kind of deep. We were kind of getting into it with serious conversation," Jill recalled.
"I still didn't know where we stood after the date, but obviously there were roses on the table and I was going to try. So I let him know, 'Hey, if you're interested -- I know you're with Alexe, so no pressure -- but if you're into it, I'm into it.'"
Jonathon chose to give his rose to Alexe at that Rose Ceremony, but Jill was able to stick around thanks to Justin Glaze throwing her a bone. (Susie Evans declined Justin's rose and so he was able to give it to someone before his departure).
Jonathon's romance with Alexe later fell apart, and Jill argued with Jonathon on the beach about how she had felt misled.
"As our argument develops, you can kind of see that Jonathon considers 'friends' something that I necessarily don't consider 'friends,'" Jill explained.
"You can kiss your friends? Okay, that's not how I necessarily see it."
But Jill pointed out how she can see Jonathon's perspective, adding, "I understand where a miscommunication could've happened."
During the Rose Ceremony that aired on July 21, the women had the power, and Jill vented about how she wasn't feeling pursued.
"Jonathon was not putting in any effort, even as friends. Do you think I wanted to give my rose to [Sean McLaughlin]?! No! I am no stranger to a friend rose," Jill quipped.
She added, "I felt more of a connection to Jonathon than I did to Sean, but he was putting in no effort! I remember [Dale Moss] saying, 'Closed mouths don't get fed.'"
Jill also alleged Jonathon had made some comments to her that were "disparaging" and made her feel crazy.
"He was insinuating that I was a charity case, like, 'I did something really nice for you, so you should be nice to me.' Brother, what?!" Jill claimed, adding how Jonathon wanted her to be grateful for taking her on a date.
"He was almost making me feel like I should be thanking him, and it's just like, 'Dude, how awful it was spending time with me.'"
Jill said she was not pining after Jonathon specifically and just expected some "clear communication" from him.
Although Jill gave Sean her rose during last week's Rose Ceremony, she ended up self-eliminating after the "Birds of Paradise" party on Bachelor in Paradise's July 28 episode.
Jill seemed to realize that Sean wasn't really into her, especially after he had a makeout session with April Kirkwood during his peacock performance.
Jill could also tell that Sean had interest in newcomer Allyshia Gupta, and so she bowed out of the competition to make things easier for Sean.
Jill lamented about how the men in Paradise didn't value her and she was tired of being the funny girl stuck in the friend zone.
When looking back on her time with Jonathon, Jill said she doesn't think Jonathon ever really cared about her because he hasn't reached out to her since filming.
"I think he's so worried about how he's perceived," Jill concluded.