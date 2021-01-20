First lady Jill Biden wore blue on Inauguration Day "to signify trust, confidence, and stability" as her husband, President Joe Biden, takes office as the 46th U.S. president.

Biden, 69, sported an ocean blue tweed dress and coat from American designer Alexandra O'Neill of Markarian to attend Joe Biden 's inauguration Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Biden was first spotted in the ensemble as she attended a church service with Joe Biden, vice president Kamala Harris and Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff. Biden also wore a matching blue face mask and gloves.

Biden's coat had a darker blue velvet collar and cuffs, while the dress featured a chiffon bodice, scalloped skirt and Swarovski pearl and crystal-embellished neckline. The coat was also adorned with crystals to subtly reflect light, Markarian said in a press release.

"The color blue was chosen for the pieces to signify trust, confidence, and stability," the label said. "The look was carefully crafted by a small team in the heart of New York City's Garment Center and hand finished by O'Neill in her West Village studio."

O'Neill founded Markarian, named "after a particularly radiant grouping of galaxies," in 2017.

"It is an incredible honor to dress Dr. Biden today. I am so humbled to be even a small part of American history," O'Neill told Bazaar.com.

Biden has previously supported young, American designers. She wore a purple coat by New York-based designer Jonathan Cohen to attend a COVID-19 memorial service Tuesday evening at the Lincoln Memorial.

