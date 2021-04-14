First lady Jill Biden, Angelina Jolie, John Oliver, Rosie Perez and Dr. Sanjay Gupta have joined the lineup for ABC's upcoming Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days special.

The two-hour event, which airs on April 26 at 8 p.m. EDT, will explore the legacy and impact of the long-running educational program.

Stevie Wonder will also perform a re-imagined version of Sesame Street song "Sunny Days" for the documentary.

Gloria Estefan, W. Kamau Bell, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Whoopi Goldberg, Christopher Jackson, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Lucy Liu, Olivia Munn, Questlove and Usher were previously announced for the special.

ABC also released a teaser trailer for Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days on Wednesday.

The show will also highlight a 1992 episode of Sesame Street about divorce that never aired and the creation of a Black family of Sesame Street Muppets named Wes and Elijah Walker.