Jhene Aiko has released a deluxe edition of her latest album, Chilombo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old singer released the new version of the album Friday.

"here you go #CHILOMBODELUXE," Aiko tweeted alongside cover art for the deluxe edition.

The Chilombo deluxe edition features several new songs, including "All Good," "B.S." (Remix) featuring Kehlani, "Tryna Smoke" (Remix) featuring Chris Brown and Snoop Dogg, and "Down Again" featuring Wiz Khalifa.

Aiko had shared a tracklist for the deluxe edition Wednesday.

Aiko released the original version of Chilombo in March. The album features the singles "Triggered (Freestyle)," "None of Your Concern," "Pussy Fairy (OTW)" and "Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)."

Aiko discussed Chilombo in an interview with Billboard in March. She recorded the album in Hawaii and likened herself and the album to a volcano.

"In a sense, I am like a volcano, and this album is an eruption," Aiko said. "It starts with 'Triggered,' and there's a lava flow with all these songs where it's a free-flowing jam session. And then it settled -- and it became this beautiful land where there's new life."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Chilombo is Aiko's legal last name. The album is Aiko's third major studio release, following Souled Out (2014) and Trip (2017).