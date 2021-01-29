Jhene Aiko described her reaction to being nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys and the sad news she found out the same day to James Corden.

Aiko's Chilombo is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Progressive R&B album, while album track "Lighting & Thunder," featuring John Legend , is nominated for Best R&B Performance. The 2021 Grammys will take place on March 14.

"I knew that it felt really good while I was making it. I didn't have any expectations as far as like awards, I never really think of stuff like that," Aiko said about the album on Thursday.

"I was hoping that it was my best yet because I feel like the more music that I put out, I just want to keep getting better and better. So I'm glad that it's being recognized," she continued.

Aiko said she found out about the Grammy nominations on the same day she learned that her uncle had died from COVID-19. Aiko received all the news while on a road trip in California.

"It was kind of just like an unreal moment. Just like a very reflective moment because I was in a room that was overlooking the ocean and I was getting this really great news and this really sad news," Aiko said.

"It was kind of reflective of life you know. The ups and downs that come simultaneously sometimes," she continued.

Aiko also performed her song "Born Tired" on The Late Late Show. The singer wore pink dragon pajamas and performed the song surrounded by pillows and clouds.

Aiko released a deluxe edition of Chilombo in July that included new songs "All Good," "B.S. (Remix)" featuring Kehlani, "Tryna Smoke (Remix)" featuring Chris Brown and Snoop Dogg and "Down Again" featuring Wiz Khalifa

Aiko will perform on iHeartRadio's Living Black! special, which celebrates Black History Month, on Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. EST. Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage and Kirk Franklin are also set to perform.