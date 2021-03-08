Jhene Aiko says she's "gotten closer" to her boyfriend, rapper Big Sean, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter appeared on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she discussed her and Big Sean 's Grammy nominations and how they've bonded during the pandemic.

Aiko is nominated for three awards at the upcoming Grammys, including Album of the Year for Chilombo, while Big Sean is nominated for Best Rap Performance for his song "Deep Reverence" with Nipsey Hussle.

On Ellen, Aiko said she and Big Sean found out about their nominations while on a road trip together.

"We found out, actually we were on a little road trip vacation. And we both woke up to the news sort of in real time, like they were announcing and I think I had already had a nomination announced and then he had once announced like right after," the singer recalled. "And we were just waking up like, what, this is pretty crazy. So yeah, that was a cool moment."

Aiko and Big Sean have had an on-again, off-again relationship for years. On Ellen, Aiko said she's grown closer to Big Sean during the events of the past year.

"We've definitely gotten closer. We've been able to spend a lot more time together, learning a lot more about each other," she said.

Aiko said Big Sean has also "gotten pretty close" with her pet cats.

"He's always been close with them, but since we've had this time to like not really have to travel a lot, he's a certified cat man now," she said.

Aiko released Chilombo, her third studio album, in March 2020. The album features several singles, including "Triggered (Freestyle)," "None of Your Concern" and "B.S."