Singer-songwriter Jewel, dressed as a heart, won Season 6 of FOX's The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

YouTube star Todrick Hall, wearing a bull costume, was the runner-up.

Other celebrities who competed and were eliminated this season include David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Faith Evans, Bobby Berk, Willie Robertson, Natasha Bedingfield, John Lydon, Honey Boo Boo and Mama June, Rob Schneider, Ruth Pointer, Larry the Cable Guy, Tyga, Toni Braxton, Vivica A. Fox and Dwight Howard.

The judges were Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Nick Cannon was the show's host.