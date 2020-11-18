Jesy Nelson is taking a break from British girl group Little Mix for "private medical reasons."

The group's publicist, Simon Jones , said Tuesday on Twitter that Nelson, 29, will take "extended time off" from Little Mix to address her medical issues.

"Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons. We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time," Jones wrote.

Nelson has been absent during Little Mix's events this month. She did not appear in the finale of the group's BBC show Little Mix: The Search and also missed hosting and performing at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

"Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight's final of Little Mix The Search," a rep said at the time. "She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow's MTV EMAs."

In a 2019 interview with Glamour U.K., Nelson shared her struggle with bullying on social media. She discussed her experience with online trolls and how she "punished" and "starved" herself after negative comments.

"I so desperately wanted validation from other people," she said. "If I did eat, I hated myself, I'd punish myself and make sure I didn't eat for four days. It was horrible, a vicious cycle."

Nelson said she started seeing a therapist and had since reclaimed her happiness and confidence.

"As long as I'm happy with myself and mentally happy, it doesn't matter what other people think. Everyone's always going to have an opinion, you can't stop that," she said.

Little Mix was formed during The X Factor U.K. Season 8 in 2011. The group released its sixth studio album, Confetti, this month.