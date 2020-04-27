Jessie J was feeling "grateful" for Channing Tatum on his 40th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old singer wished Tatum, her ex-boyfriend, a happy birthday Sunday after splitting from the actor again this month.

Jessie J shared a photo on Instagram Stories of Tatum standing in clear blue water.

"Happy 40th Birthday to this special man right here. You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met," she captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.Jessie J voiced her gratitude for her ex-boyfriend, "Magic Mike" star Channing Tatum, on his birthday. Screenshot via jessiej/Instagram Stories

Jessie J also posted a video of Tatum emerging from the water, running across a dock and jumping in again.

People reported April 4 that Jessie J and Tatum had split for a second time after reconciling in January.

"They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on," a source said. "It's totally amicable."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Jessie J and Tatum initially called it quits in November after more than a year of dating, Us Weekly said in December.

"They are still really close and still good friends," an insider said at the time.

Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan and has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with the actress. Dewan gave birth to a son, Callum Michael, with her fiance, Steve Kazee, in March.