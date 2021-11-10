Jessica Simpson appears to have new music on the way.

The 41-year-old singer, fashion designer and author seemed to tease her first new music in nearly two years in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Simpson shared a photo of herself holding a microphone with her head bowed. In the caption, Simpson wrote "11.11," which many speculated as a release date for Thursday.

Simpson released the EP Open Book alongside the audiobook version of her memoir in February 2020. The mini album features six never-before-heard songs, including "Your Fool" featuring Willie Nelson.

Simpson's most recent album, the holiday album Happy Christmas, was released in November 2010.

Simpson told Entertainment Tonight in February 2020 that making her new music for the Open Book EP was a cathartic experience amid her struggles with alcohol.

"The music is actually everything that inspired me to get sober and write the book," she said. "Because I realized when I was going down into my studio, even though I was in the comfort of my house, I had to drink to numb the pain that I was about to experience to write."

Simpson celebrated four years sober and shared an "unrecognizable" photo of herself last week.