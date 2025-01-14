The 44-year-old singer and actress toldPeople that she's taking some time apart from Eric, a former NFL football tight end.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Jessica told the magazine in a statement.
"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
Jessica and Eric, 45, share three children: daughters Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, and son Ace Knute, 11.
Jessica confirmed the pair's split less than one week after posting a selfie reminding her Instagram followers that "life is short" and everyone should "smile while you still have teeth."
In November 2024, Jessica -- who previously appeared on Fashion Star, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, and The Price of Beauty -- teased her "comeback" to music.
Alongside photos of Jessica in a recording studio, she wrote, "Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic."
"This comeback is personal," the clothing designer added. "It's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."
A source told People days later that the former reality TV star and Eric "very much live separate lives."
Eric was spotted without his wedding ring around that same time in November.
Jessica and Eric met through a mutual friend in 2010 and got engaged in November of that year after only six months of dating.
The estranged couple then tied the knot and got married in July 2014.
Jessica was previously married to TV host and her former Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica co-star Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2005.
Jessica has several ties to reality television.
Jessica previously served as a mentor on Fashion Star with Nicole Richie and John Varvatos.
The first season of Fashion Star premiered in March 2012 with 14 designers competing to become a "Fashion Star" on NBC.
Season 2 of Fashion Star aired in 2013, with 13 designers competing to become "Fashion Star."
Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which starred Jessica and her now ex-husband Nick, ran for three seasons from August 2003 through March 2005.
And The Price of Beauty aired only one season in 2010.
The Price of Beauty followed Jessica and her two best friends, Ken Paves and CaCee Cobb, as they traveled across the world to meet women and study local fashions, diet fads, and beauty regimes in an attempt to explore the meaning of true beauty in different cultures.
