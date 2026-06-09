"As most of y'all can tell, me and Shyann are no longer together," Jessica, 29, wrote on June 2.
Jessica tagged Shyann in her post and continued, "We mutually decided that it was the best decision for both of us."
But Jessica insisted that she and her estranged wife are "still friends" and on good terms.
"We are both cordial with each other, but we are no longer in a relationship," Jessica clarified.
"We kindly ask that everyone be respectful during this time. Please don't send hate or negativity to either of us. This is already a difficult situation, and mean comments or unnecessary drama won't make it any easier."
Jessica is the daughter of June "Mama June" Shannon and the sister of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, and the late Anna Marie "Chickadee" Cardwell.
Jessica and Shyann, 23, started dating in 2022 and announced their engagement two years later.
Jessica and Shyann legally wed in February 2025, but they filmed a second wedding ceremony for Mama June: Family Crisis in October 2025.
The former couple's second wedding aired during the show's Season 8 finale on May 15.
Prior to Jessica confirming her split from Shyann online, TMZ had reported that the pair was on the verge of divorcing.
Sources told the website that Jessica and Shyann had just broken up earlier this week.
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The sources claimed the breakup was mutual and that both Jessica and Shyann saw it coming. There reportedly wasn't a single argument or incident that ended the pair's relationship.
Jessica already moved out of her place with Shyann, according to TMZ, and has been staying at Mama June's house in Georgia.
During Season 8 of Mama June: Family Crisis, Jessica and Shyann were looking into a sperm donor so they could have a child, which sparked major family strife. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.