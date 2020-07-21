Jessica More says she was "very clear" with Robert Westergaard about wanting a committed relationship.

The television personality explained on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live why her romance with Westergaard, her Below Deck Mediterranean co-star, didn't work out.

More and Westergaard developed a romance during Season 5 but have since split. When asked if anything sticks out to her while rewatching the episodes, More said Westergaard's desire for an open relationship.

"I was very clear with not wanting to date anybody that was in a relationship and not wanting to start anything, because I said I wanted a serious relationship and that I wasn't just casually dating anymore," More said.

"Kind of what I was fed was to appease what I said. I think that wasn't exactly the circumstances," she added.

More said she made it clear to Westergaard that she was looking for a committed relationship.

"I am so blunt and honest I don't know how it wasn't clear to him when I literally said exactly what I just said to you," she said. "I literally said exactly that to him and everybody else, too. I'm done casually dating, and that was very clear."

Westergaard said on WWHL last week that he was "open and honest" with More about wanting an open relationship but "can see" how she might feel misled.

"I can see how it might be taken that way in the episodes leading up to this one," he said. "Yeah, I can see how that might be misleading."

On Monday, More and her co-star Bugsy Drake also discussed their captain, Sandy Yawn. Drake said she doesn't think Yawn is a micromanager.

Below Deck Mediterranean follows the crew of a mega-yacht during charter season. More's co-star Alex Radcliff had nothing but praise for Drake, his crush, during an episode of WWHL this month.