Jessica Jones: Playing with Fire, a new audiobook about the Marvel superhero, is available on Serial Box.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 16-episode story premiered on the digital audio and reading platform Thursday in e-book and audiobook formats.

Playing with Fire opens with a Jessica who is focused on "self-care" -- seeing a therapist and finding healthier coping mechanisms. Her new focus is interrupted by a troubling new case.

"A simple missing persons case seems like just the ticket. But when a boy's body turns up in what looks like a cut-and-dried OD, Jessica can't let it go and dives headlong into an obsessive search for answers," an official synopsis reads.

Playing with Fire is narrated by Fryda Wolff (Apex Legend) and features a writing team of Lauren Beukes (The Shining Girls), Elsa Sjunneson, Zoe Quinn (Vertigo's Godesss Mode), Vita Ayala (Marvel's Nebula), and Sam Beckbessinger.

The first three episodes were released Thursday, with subsequent episodes to be released in weekly installments. The full season of 16 episodes costs $9.99.

Jessica Jones was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Michael Gaydos. Krysten Ritter played the character in the Netflix television series Jessica Jones.

Serial Box's other Marvel titles include Black Widow: Bad Blood and Thor: Metal Gods.