The BBC said filming is underway on its four-part drama based on Kate Atkinson's 2013 "what if" novel, Life After Life.

Playwright and TV scribe Bash Doran is penning the screenplay for the project, which will star Thomasin McKenzie, Sian Clifford, James McArdle Jessica Brown Findlay and Jessica Hynes.

Brooklyn and Boy A filmmaker John Crowley is directing the limited series.

"Thomasin McKenzie plays Ursula Todd, who is born to Sylvie and Hugh (Clifford and McArdle) one night in 1910, but dies before she draws her first breath," a synopsis said.

"On that same night in 1910, Ursula is reborn and survives. Time and time again, living and dying in different circumstances, Ursula is reborn into a new, alternative iteration of life once more. This compelling story follows Ursula as she navigates each new life, through a critical era which spans two world wars, an encounter with Hitler and major life events. But what is it that Ursula so desperately needs to stay alive for?"

McKenzie said she was drawn to the project because it covered a range of human experiences and emotions.

"It makes me laugh, cry, clench my fists in anger or whoop with empowerment," she said in a statement Wednesday. "Bash has done a stunning job at adapting Kate Atkinson's masterpiece, and working with John has already taught me a great deal -- reinforcing my love for collaborating and creating."