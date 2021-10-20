Jessica Barden is a new mom.

The 29-year-old British actress quietly welcomed her first child earlier this year.

Barden shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a belly-baring photo.

"If I didn't reply to you and you felt like I was avoiding you it's because I was pregnant this whole year," Barden captioned the post.

"Thank you to everyone I worked with in Australia, I am so grateful I got to work pregnant and I couldn't of done it without everyone's care and support," she said. "I absolutely love being someone's mum. I will never post my child on here so this is still a meme account."

Actresses Sharon Horgan and Eline Powell were among those to congratulate Barden in the comments.

"Oh man congratulations. That's amazing good news and I'm delighted for you," Horgan wrote.

"Huge congratulations beauty!!!" Powell said.

Barden is known for playing Alyssa on The End of the F***ing World. She will star in an upcoming Netflix adaptation of the Karin Slaughter novel Pieces of Her.