Roku Channel released a clip from Honest Renovations on Wednesday. The six-episode first season premieres Friday.

In the show, Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis help families renovate their homes. The clip shows one mother present a sunflower that symbolizes someone thinking about her.

Alba reflects in the clip about why the sunflower resonated with her. The mother had provided so much for everyone else that a gift for her was significant.

"As a mom we're always doing everything for everyone else," Alba says. "It's really hard to take the time for self-care. When we are designing this space for her, I just want her to feel that love and that self-care from two moms to another mom."

Roku Channel first announced Honest Renovations in April 2022. The original order was for eight hourlong episodes.

Alba is also the founder of The Honest Company, which produces baby, beauty and cleaning products.