Jessica Alba and The Cool Mom Co. founder Lizzy Mathis will host a new home renovation series.

Roku said in a press release Wednesday that Alba and Mathis will host the show Honest Renovations.

Honest Renovations will consist of eight one-hour episodes. The show will follow Alba and Mathis as they help deserving families complete the home renovations of their dreams and confront issues about parenting through candid conversations.

Production will begin later this year.

"Becoming a parent was exciting, scary and confusing all at one. Parenthood is the most transformative life experience, and no matter how much you think you're prepared; you never really are," Alba said. "I can't wait to share the stories of the special families and their incredible home renovations with viewers on The Roku Channel."

"Parenthood turned my world upside down -- it filled my cup with so much love and at the same time, tested my patience in ways I couldn't have imagined. It's a uniting experience every parent can relate to! That's why I'm so excited to bring the stories of these deserving families to The Roku Channel and execute truly life-changing home makeovers to help make life as a new parent a little more functional in Honest Renovations," Mathis added.

Alba married her husband, Cash Warren, in May 2008 and has three children, daughters Honor Marie, 13, and Haven Garner, 10, and son Hayes Alba, 4.

The actress most recently starred on the Spectrum series L.A.'s Finest.